One dead, one injured after Bradenton shooting; police investigating

Bradenton police are investigating after a shooting that police say left one dead and another injured.

Officers responded around 6:20 p.m. to the 400 block of 12th Ave. E., where they found the two victims, officials said. The person who was injured was taken to the hospital, police said.

12th Avenue E. is closed at 3rd Street, police said. The investigation remains active.

Police did not provide any additional information about the person who died, the condition of the person who was injured, any potential suspects or what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story that may be updated.