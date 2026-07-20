Sarasota police asking for public's help after shooting at youth football event at Booker HS

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that happened during a youth football event at Booker High School on Saturday.

Police confirmed on July 20 the shooting happened in the parking lot of the campus on July 18, during an event that was not school-sponsored.

The Sarasota County Schools Police Department and Booker High School are both cooperating with the Sarasota Police Department's investigation.

Booker High School Principal Jamal Crook released a statement Sunday, saying in part: "Behavior that jeopardizes the safety of others or undermines those expectations will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Booker High School

The investigation remains ongoing, as police believe there are more witnesses who can provide information.

Police ask anyone with information or video from the event to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-915-4307 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).