Death investigation underway after man dies in Sarasota: SPD

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) said it is investigating the death of a man that occurred near Central Avenue and 15th Street early Tuesday morning.

The report said the death occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 7.

Police said this is an isolated incident and believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

The case remains under investigation and SPD asks anyone with information to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 941-263-6067 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).