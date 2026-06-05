Sarasota County Sheriff's Office warns against possible 'Teen Takeover' at Siesta Key Beach

SIESTA KEY BEACH, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is warning against planned teen takeovers on Siesta Beach on Friday night.

SCSO said it's aware of plans for large gatherings, commonly known as teen takeovers, at Siesta Key on June 5. Deputies said they will have increased presence throughout the area and will strictly enforce laws to ensure safety for all.

Authorities said those who engage in criminal activity, violence, underage drinking, trespassing, and other reckless behavior could be arrested. They encourage parents to know where their children are and discuss expectations before they head out.