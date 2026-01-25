Law enforcement agencies searching for missing diver in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, FLA. — Law enforcement agencies are searching for a diver in Sarasota County who has not returned since Sunday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is currently working in coordination with multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies as well as local fire rescue partners to locate the missing diver.

The diver left from shore on Manasota Beach earlier Sunday morning and has not returned at the time of this posting.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.