Wauchula man killed in head-on crash with semi on SR-62 in Manatee County: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old Wauchula man died Friday in a head-on crash with a semi-truck on State Road 62 in Manatee County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said the crash happened around 4 p.m., when a Nissan sedan traveling west on SR-62, east of Bunker Hill Road, crossed the center line and collided with the front left side of an eastbound Freightliner semi-tractor trailer driven by a 66-year-old Kissimmee man.

After the initial impact, an Audi SUV and a Toyota pickup, both traveling west behind the Nissan, collided with debris from the crash, according to a news release.

The Nissan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver sustained minor injuries, and no other occupants of the Audi or Toyota were hurt, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.