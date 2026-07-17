Thousands of people cruise to Anna Maria Island on Bradenton’s Gulf Islands Ferry

BRADENTON, Fla. — A water shuttle service is helping people skip traffic between Bradenton and Anna Maria Island — and ridership is growing.

The Gulf Islands Ferry cruises from the downtown Riverwalk to Anna Maria Island, offering a 45-minute scenic alternative to driving.

The newest vessel in the fleet is called the Manatee Belle. It is three times heavier than the other boats and is built to handle rough weather.

Keenan Singleton with the Bradenton Visitors Bureau said the ferry offers families more than just a way to get from point A to point B.

"To be able to get out there, see the water, learn a little bit, see nature, and again, just getting out of your car and being able to have that time together. I think that's something that every parent, every family, you know, old, young, couples, anybody, girls’ trips, that's something that we're all seeking is that time away from screens, away from being distracted from other things. And the Gulf Islands Ferry Service is a great way to do that," Singleton said.

The ferry service is also helping the environment.

“We designed the Gulf Islands Ferry Service with sustainability and environmental impact in mind. It's twofold, right? So, we designed the boat with low carbon emissions and low noise pollution, which is important to our local and native animal population,” said Singleton.

All three boats feature low carbon emissions and low noise pollution. Singleton said the ferries took about 23,000 cars off the road in 2025, and ridership is up 25% this year.

“Just think about all those cars coming off our roads. It just really impacts our environment positivity,” Singleton said.

Singleton also said there is a parking garage close by.

The ferry service runs Wednesday through Sunday. Adult round-trip tickets cost $11, and children under four ride free.