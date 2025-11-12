Trial underway for North Port man charged with killing his adoptive parents

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On Wednesday, the trial began for the man who allegedly stabbed and killed his New Port adoptive parents in September 2023.

Dima Tower is being charged with two counts of murder in the second degree.

As previously reported by Tampa Bay 28, investigators said officers were called out to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Mallicoat Road on Thursday, Aug. 31.

There, officers said they found a man and woman dead inside a home with multiple stab wounds. They also saw Tower getting into a vehicle.

“The suspect appeared to be putting some things in a car. An officer gave commands to stop and that individual got into the car and took off at a high rate of speed,” said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for North Port Police Department.

Police chased Tower as he drove north on I-75, before he got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods. He was found roughly seven hours later, at a gas station near I-75 and Laurel Road, according to previous reporting.