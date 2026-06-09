Truck crashes into house, leaves resident injured in Sarasota: FHP

SARASOTA, Fla. — A truck crashed into a home in Sarasota just after midnight on Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 12:30 a.m. on June 9, a man was driving an F-150 on Tournament Boulevard when he approached a stop sign at the intersection of Country Club Way. The driver continued past the stop sign, traveled off the roadway, and crashed into a house on Country Club Way.

Officials said the driver did not suffer any injuries. FHP said the homeowner, a 62-year-old man, who was inside the home at the time of the crash, suffered non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.