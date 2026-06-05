Venice brush fire 100% contained, no injuries reported: Sarasota County

VENICE, Fla. — A brush fire near a South Venice neighborhood forced evacuations, but officials say the fire is now 100% contained.

Sarasota County said no injuries were reported for the 41-acre fire and no structures were damaged.

According to Venice Fire Rescue, crews were assisting Sarasota County Fire Department and other area agencies with a brush fire in the Stoneybrook community near River and Center roads in South Venice.

As a precaution, 10 homes in the Granite Woods Loop area were evacuated.

Officials said the fire was not within Venice city limits. However, residents in the area may continue to smell smoke and see ash from the fire because of a low-pressure weather system.

Venice Fire Rescue reported at 4 p.m. that the fire was 100% contained and that no further evacuations are anticipated.