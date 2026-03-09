VIDEO: Missing Bradenton man found safe after 24-hour search thanks to K-9: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — A 74-year-old Bradenton man was found safe Monday afternoon after a 24-hour search involving multiple agencies and rescue tools.

WATCH: Missing Bradenton man found safe after 24-hour search thanks to K-9: BPD

The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said K-9 Cane, a bloodhound, and a deputy tracked Roberto Ceballas Ramirez’s scent to a dense, brushy area about a mile from his home, a little after 2:45 p.m. He was dehydrated but alert.

Bradenton Police used a SKED rescue stretcher, purchased last year with opioid settlement funds, to transport Ramirez to an awaiting ambulance. His family said he was talkative and requested a rotisserie chicken for dinner.

Ramirez was reported missing on Sunday around 2 p.m. The search included officers on foot and ATVs, thermal drones, marine units, helicopters, and K-9 teams from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Manatee County Search and Rescue.

Officials said they are grateful for the teamwork and relieved Ramirez is heading home to his family.