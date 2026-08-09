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Woman arrested in Bradenton hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian: BPD

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A 34-year-old woman has been arrested after police said she fled the scene of a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Saturday night, according to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD).

BPD said the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Street West. The victim was walking a bicycle across the roadway when he was struck by a white Toyota 4Runner, according to a BPD social media post.

The driver left the scene, and the victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

In an update Sunday morning, BPD said the suspect, 34-year-old Lindsey Gore, was located and arrested. She was charged with hit-and-run causing serious bodily injury. Police also recovered the suspect vehicle.

BPD said the victim remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

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