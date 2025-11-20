Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman killed in fatal pedestrian crash in Manatee County: FHP

MANATEE CO., Fla. — Florda Highway Patrol (FHP) said a woman was hit and killed on US-301 in Manatee County on Wednesday evening.

FHP said a Lincoln Sedan, driven by an 80-year-old Bradenton man, was traveling northbound in the left lane of US-301, south of 63rd Avenue East, shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 19.

A 25-year-old Palmetto woman was walking northbound on the left paved shoulder when she attempted to cross the northbound travel lane, in front of the approaching Lincoln, per the report.

FHP said the front of the Lincoln sedan collided with the woman and she was pronounced dead on the scene. The sedan driver was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

