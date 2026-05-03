Lightning, Canadiens clash once more in Tampa in decisive Game 7

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning and Canadiens are set to meet one last time in game seven of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series on Sunday at 6 p.m.

All six games in the series have been decided by one goal. Four of the games have gone to overtime.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stole the show with 30 saves in Friday night’s 1-0 overtime win in Montreal. He now has eight career playoff shutouts, the most of any active goalie. His 70 playoff wins are also the most among active netminders.

Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper is 4-2 in game sevens as the Bolts' head coach.

Tampa Bay Lightning

vs.

Montreal Canadiens

Eastern Conference Playoffs – Game 7

When: Sunday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida

Watch Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tampa Bay 28 and The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 7 pre-game coverage starts at 5 p.m. on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule Watch on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 GAME 1 | April 19 F/OT GAME 2 | April 21 F/OT Montreal 4 Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 3 Tampa Bay 3 GAME 3 | April 24 F/OT GAME 4 | April 26 F Tampa Bay 2 Tampa Bay 3 Montreal 3 Montreal 2 GAME 5 | April 29 F GAME 6 | May 1 F/OT Montreal 3 Tampa Bay 1 Tampa Bay 2 Montreal 0 Game 7 | May 3 6:00 P.M. Montreal Tampa Bay

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed

Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed