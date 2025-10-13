The only play-by-play announcer in USF football's history to retire at end of 2025 season

TAMPA, Fla. — USF announced the original voice of USF football will be retiring after over a 43-year career with the university.

The University of South Florida said Jim Louk, known as "the voice of the Bulls," has announced his retirement.

Louk has been with the university since 1983 and started calling games for USF basketball. He then became the first and only play-by-play announcer when the USF began playing football in 1997.

USF said Louk has called over 3,000 in his 43-year career.

He will retire at the end of the 2025 season, but USF said he will be back from time to time for appearances on radio broadcasts and other events.

USF men's basketball play-by-play announcer Jim Lighthall will take over Louk's football play-by-play beginning in the 2026 season.