BRADENTON, Fla. — A Sarasota organization stepped up to help mothers in need this holiday season, making sure every child has a present to open Christmas morning.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke with Mothers Helping Mothers last month about the growing need this year, and now she is following up to see the impact their annual Toy Day is having on local families.

Local Sarasota organization helps 400 families put toys under the Christmas tree

The organization hosted its annual Toy Day at the Bob Boast Volkswagen dealership in Bradenton, transforming a car lot into a winter wonderland filled with over 4,000 toys and about 232 bikes.

For some families, the holiday season can feel like the most stressful time of year, especially for mothers like Peri Duffy, who is raising three girls on a single income.

"Between relief and joy, those are probably the two biggest things that I feel, because there's so much pressure around the holidays to make your kids' dreams come true, and it's hard when you feel like you can't do that," Duffy said.

But because of the organization's Toy Day, Duffy and many others can take a deep breath.

The dealership became Santa's village for day - filled with holiday cheer and smiling families. Steve Bierwirth, president of Bob Boast Volkswagen, witnessed the emotional impact firsthand.

WFTS

"These are really truly mothers in need that are here for a genuine purpose with their children. It's just very moving," Bierwirth said.

Through an invitation-based lottery system, the organization grew from helping about 300 families last year to about 400 families this year, providing gifts for over 1,300 children.

WFTS

"They get to pick out the toys for their kids and select them, so there's such dignity and joy in that," said Cheri DeVries, executive director of Mothers Helping Mothers.

The outpouring of community support allowed them to help more families this year, but DeVries said the demand has also increased dramatically because of economic challenges many are facing.

"Food prices are high and housing is hard to get, and your pay isn't adjusting with it, so our families are really the ones that are out there working hard for all of us and they're kind of falling through the cracks," DeVries said.

Whitney Reif, who has seven children to shop for, brought one little helper to pick out gifts for his brothers and sisters.

"It gets overwhelming with finances," Reif said. "It was great that we were able to pick so many different things. We really appreciate it."

The event made the holidays just a little brighter for families like Reif's, ensuring they have "a very, very happy and merry Christmas."

WFTS

Kathy King, who organizes the bike donation, said the event represents the true spirit of Christmas.

"This is my Christmas … giving back. I do it all year long, but this is the most, and I think Christmas is about kids and here we are," King said.

While Toy Day is just one event, Mothers Helping Mothers helps more than 3,000 families throughout the year. Those interested in helping can volunteer or donate by visiting the organization's website, here.