10 Tampa Bay restaurants added to Michelin Guide

TAMPA, Fla. — The Michelin Guide revealed the 2026 restaurant selection for Florida, and 10 new Tampa Bay restaurants have earned a spot on the list.

The Michelin Guide added three Sarasota-based restaurants, Lucky 8, Focaccia Sandwich and Bakery, and Tralia. Four Tampa restaurants, Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery, Bar Terroir, Kinjo, and the Brisket Shoppe also made the list, as well as Elliott Aster and In Between Days, both located in St. Pete.

Only one Lakeland restaurant made the list, Latin food spot Nineteen61.

Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery in Tampa was also awarded the Green Star designation for leading the way in mindful gastronomy.