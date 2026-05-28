Freedom 250 Mobile Museum brings interactive American history experience to New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Visitors in New Port Richey this week can step inside a traveling museum focused on America’s founding and the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Freedom 250 Mobile Museum, a free traveling exhibit housed inside a large semi-truck, is parked along U.S. 19 just south of Main Street through Saturday as part of a nationwide tour leading up to America’s semiquincentennial celebration in 2026.

The exhibit includes interactive displays, artificial intelligence features, and historical presentations focused on the American Revolution and the nation’s founding.

Inside the exhibit, visitors can digitally sign the Declaration of Independence, interact with displays about the Revolutionary War, and even talk with an AI-powered version of George Washington.

The Turek family visited the exhibit to give their children a more hands-on experience with history.

“Glad we could come see it so they can see things come to life as opposed to just reading it on paper,” said Rachael Turek, who brought her two kids.

New Port Richey Library Director Andi Figart said city leaders were excited to be selected as a host site.

“We had pretty much a celebration at the city when we learned that we would get to be one of the host sites,” Figart said.

The mobile museum is produced in partnership with PragerU, a conservative media and education organization known for its political and cultural commentary.

“It’s a great way to learn about the history of America while you get to check out some of the A-I interactive exhibits,” Figart said. “So, it’s kind of looking toward the future at the same time.”

David and Sherri Shipe were two of several people who came to the exhibit came dressed in patriotic colors.

“It’s his favorite holiday, the 4th of July,” Sherri said. “And we always go to everything patriotic because we are proud to be Americans.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Saturday in New Port Richey. It will also make a stop at Starkey K-8 School in Odessa on June 12 and 13.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.