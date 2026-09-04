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TPD releases surveillance video of suspect in armed robbery at Tampa Family Dollar

Police said the suspect demanded money from an employee before running from the store. No injuries were reported.
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Tampa Police Department
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TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Family Dollar store at gunpoint last week.

Officers responded Sunday to the Family Dollar at 4900 N. 40th St. following a reported armed robbery, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect entering the store and demanding money from an employee before running from the store and heading north.

No injuries were reported, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a tall Black man weighing about 250 pounds with his face partially covered. Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, blue pants and black slides at the time of the robbery.

As detectives continue to investigate the case, Tampa police released video of the suspect in hopes that someone may recognize his build, clothing or mannerisms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 and reference report No. 26-516424.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS (8477).

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

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