4 Tampa Bay-area coffee shops make Yelp's top 100 list

Yelp released its list of the top 100 coffee shops according to Yelp reviewers for 2025, and four Tampa Bay-area coffee shops made the list.

Two of the coffee shops are located in Tampa, one is in Sarasota, and one is in New Port Richey.



Back in 2020, Tampa Bay 28 spoke to a White Duck Espresso employee, whose friendliness at work earned her a nearly $2,000 tip from a customer.

One of the shops has also received shout-outs in the ice cream industry, with Jake’s Ice Cream on Siesta Key in Sarasota ranking 22 on Yelp's Top Ice Cream Shops of 2025 list.