4 Tampa Bay-area coffee shops make Yelp's top 100 list

Yelp released its list of the top 100 coffee shops according to Yelp reviewers for 2025, and four Tampa Bay-area coffee shops made the list.
Two of the coffee shops are located in Tampa, one is in Sarasota, and one is in New Port Richey.
- Jake’s Ice Cream on Siesta Key in Sarasota ranked 36th
- K Dessert Cafe in Tampa ranked 53rd
- Ginger Beard Coffee in Tampa ranked 59th
- White Duck Espresso in New Port Richey ranked 78th
Back in 2020, Tampa Bay 28 spoke to a White Duck Espresso employee, whose friendliness at work earned her a nearly $2,000 tip from a customer.
One of the shops has also received shout-outs in the ice cream industry, with Jake’s Ice Cream on Siesta Key in Sarasota ranking 22 on Yelp's Top Ice Cream Shops of 2025 list.
