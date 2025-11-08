Pasco County homeowner creates food pantry to help people in need

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Pasco County homeowner created a neighborhood food pantry to help others during the government shutdown.

Beth Grové started the food pantry on Halloween.

She said she worried about delays in SNAP benefits and people missing paychecks.

The pantry is filled with non-perishable food items like tuna, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter and soup.

"I've had friends on SNAP before and I just know how much they rely on that to feed themselves and their children," said Grové.

"We need to help our neighbors."

Grové said she got the idea for a pantry after seeing little libraries in neighborhoods where people may take a book for free.

She said others have pitched in by purchasing food off her Amazon Wish List or by having items dropped off at her house.

She received a Walmart delivery on Friday with food items from someone wanting to help.

Grové said people are using the pantry.

"I had a gentleman here today, he took like maybe two things. I had a veteran yesterday, he took a pack of tuna fish and a thing of honey," she said.

Grové said items like canned meat or pasta go quickly.

"Those things go the quickest, cereal, any ready-made things," she said.

The pantry is located on Whisper Woods Court. People may also donate to the pantry by purchasing items off an Amazon Wish List.

Grové hopes to keep the food pantry open through the end of the year.

"This I know is helping. This is very tangible. I can see it helping, and I can hear their stories and just be a part of the community, and I just think it's so important to help your neighbor," she said.

Click here for the Amazon Wish List.



Share Your Story with Julie



From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.

Contact Julie Salomone First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From the courtroom to your commute, Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. She also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.