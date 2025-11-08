VIDEO: Man pulled from burning car by good Samaritans: Clearwater Fire Rescue

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Video shows a man being rescued my good Samaritans in Clearwater after his car caught fire.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue said a call came in at 2:34 p.m. Friday where a black Porsche was on fire in the eastbound lanes.

Video of the incident provided by Clearwater Fire Rescue shows two citizen pull a man from a burning car, while other citizens are seeing using fire extinguishers to contain the fire before firefighters arrived.

Clearwater Fire said a 74-year-old man was taken to Morton Plant Hospital as a precaution.