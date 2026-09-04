5 sent to prison, several others arrested in Highlands County sex offender investigations

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Five people have been sentenced to prison and several others have been arrested as part of recent investigations by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Special Victims Unit, according to the sheriff's office.

HCSO said recent cases resulted in prison sentences for multiple offenders, including Fernando Garcia, who was sentenced to 15 years for attempted sexual battery of a child and designated a sexual offender.

Rodney Jackson Terrell was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by 10 years of probation after being convicted of sexual battery by a custodial authority, lewd or lascivious conduct and child abuse. He was also designated a sexual predator, according to a news release.

HCSO said Marcelous Antonio Willis received a three-year prison sentence for a sexual predator registration violation. Austin Lee Orsini was sentenced to three years for a sexual offender registration violation, and Matthew Joel Hoster was sentenced to 16 months for a sexual offender registration violation.

Officials said Hoster's 10-year probation sentence for a previous child pornography conviction will be reinstated upon his release from prison.

In addition to the prison sentences, the Special Victims Unit recently arrested several people on registration violation charges and other offenses.

According to the sheriff's office, those arrested include Ellis Walton, Carlton Owens, Paul Tucker, Robert Owens, Mark Bouthiller, Leo Landry and Bruce Songdahl.

The sheriff's office said charges among those cases include violations of sexual offender registration requirements, violation of probation, exposure of sexual organs, failure to register as a felon and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Officials said the Special Victims Unit continues to monitor sexual offenders and sexual predators living in Highlands County.

Anyone with information about potential violations is asked to contact the Highlands County Sheriff's Office at 863-402-7326 or submit a tip through the agency's mobile app.