Allegiant Air adds 3 nonstop destinations from PIE

David Becker/AP
In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Issues continue to circle overhead for low-fare Allegiant Air. (AP Photo/David Becker,File)
ST. PETE, Fla. — Allegiant Air is introducing nonstop flights to three new cities from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

PIE announced Allegiant will offer the flights to two New Jersey locations (Atlantic City and Trenton) and one in Alabama (Huntsville), bringing the airport's total nonstop destinations to 63.

"Allegiant has been a great partner in growing leisure air service in the Tampa Bay market. Our award-winning beaches and lifestyle have proven to make St. Pete-Clearwater a top destination. We welcome New Jersey and Alabama visitors to non-stop fun and relaxation," Interim Airport Director Mark Sprague said.

The new service begins on Feb. 13 for Atlantic City, Feb. 20 for Trenton, and March 5 for Huntsville. Tickets are available now and can be purchased on Allegiant's website.

