Alligator Alley 7-vehicle crash, Madeira Beach man killed: FHP

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said one man died and multiple people are injured after a seven-vehicle crash on I-75 in Collier County on Friday morning.

The report says three commercial semi-truck /trailers and four passenger vehicles were traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 96 at approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 12.

FHP said one commercial semi-truck stopped within the travel lane due to low visibility from smoke in the area. Then, the front of another commercial semi-truck collided with the rear of the first semi-truck, followed by a chain reaction involving the five other vehicles involved, per the report.

Officers said a 52-year-old Madeira Beach man, who was driving a pickup truck involved in the accident, was killed in the crash. The two passengers in the pickup truck, a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, were both seriously injured and taken to the hospital, per the report.

Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said a 49-year-old Coral Springs man, who was driving an Audi passenger car also involved in the accident, was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

The report said the drivers of the other five vehicles involved were not injured, and no passengers were listed in those vehicles.

As of 8:43 a.m. on Friday, northbound lanes of I-75 are back open, and southbound lanes remain closed between Exit 101 and Exit 80.

The crash is currently under investigation.