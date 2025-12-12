Alligator Alley 7-vehicle crash, Madeira Beach man killed: FHP

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said one man died and multiple people are injured after a seven-vehicle crash on I-75 in Collier County on Friday morning.
The report says three commercial semi-truck /trailers and four passenger vehicles were traveling south on I-75 near mile marker 96 at approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 12.
FHP said one commercial semi-truck stopped within the travel lane due to low visibility from smoke in the area. Then, the front of another commercial semi-truck collided with the rear of the first semi-truck, followed by a chain reaction involving the five other vehicles involved, per the report.
Officers said a 52-year-old Madeira Beach man, who was driving a pickup truck involved in the accident, was killed in the crash. The two passengers in the pickup truck, a 38-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, were both seriously injured and taken to the hospital, per the report.
FHP said a 49-year-old Coral Springs man, who was driving an Audi passenger car also involved in the accident, was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury.
The report said the drivers of the other five vehicles involved were not injured, and no passengers were listed in those vehicles.
As of 8:43 a.m. on Friday, northbound lanes of I-75 are back open, and southbound lanes remain closed between Exit 101 and Exit 80.
The crash is currently under investigation.
"It made all the hard days worth it"
In 2024, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain brought viewers the story of a young mom here in Florida who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer. Now, Lauren is following through and giving an update on her experimental cell vaccine therapy.