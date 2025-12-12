Florida Board of Governors confirms Moez Limayem as USF’s next president

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Board of Governors unanimously confirmed Moez Limayem as USF’s next president on Friday, according to a release from the university.

Limayem was named sole finalist for the position by the USF Presidential Search Committee in September and was unanimously approved by the USF Board of Trustees in October.

Limayem has served as president of the University of North Florida (UNF) since 2022 and was the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at USF for 10 years before taking the role at UNF.

The announcement said he will start at USF in early 2026.

“Together, we will write the University of South Florida’s next chapter as a national model of excellence that transforms lives and strengthens Florida’s intellectual, economic and civic landscapes,” said Limayem.