Driver of SUV seriously injured in crash with school bus in Hernando County: HCSO

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A driver of an SUV was hospitalized after a crash with a school bus in Hernando County on Friday morning, according to officials.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said just after 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash involving a school bus on Spring Hill Drive and Escobar Avenue.

HCSO said the driver of the SUV hit the bus and sustained serious injuries. The driver was then transported to a local trauma center.

No one was harmed on the school bus, according to HCSO.