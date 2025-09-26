Amber Alert issued for missing 17-year-old last seen in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued an Amber Alert for a 17-year-old who was last seen in the Marion County area.

Caden Speight, 17, was last seen in the 12800 block of SW Highway 484 in Dunnellon, FDLE said.

Speight was wearing an unknown color shirt and blue jeans. He man be with four unknown males, possibly Hispanic, officials said.

If located, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.