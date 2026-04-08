Annual driver’s license reinstatement events return to Tampa Bay region

Operation Green Light events are scheduled across the state of Florida, allowing drivers to reduce or waive certain fees tied to suspended licenses.
During the events, Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) said drivers can work with local clerks to lower or waive fees in order to pay back their outstanding court obligations and have their licenses reinstated.
The FCCC said drivers can meet one-on-one with clerks to review their cases, reduce or waive eligible fees and create payment solutions.
Officials said most of the statewide events are scheduled within a two-week period, from April 11 to April 25.
Multiple counties in the Tampa Bay area are participating in the annual statewide driver's license reinstatement event. The times, locations, details and participation vary by county.
TAMPA BAY AREA OPERATION GREEN LIGHT SCHEDULE
Citrus County
- April 13-17
- In-person, virtually by phone: 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- Virtually online: 24/7
DeSoto County
- April 13-17
- In-person
- 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Hardee County
- April 13-17
- In-person, virtually by phone
- 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Hernando County
- TBD
Highlands County
- April 23, 24 and 27
- In-person, virtually by phone
Hillsborough County
- In person
- April 6-10
- 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.
- 800 E. Twiggs Street, George E. Edgecomb Courthouse, 1st Floor Customer Service
- In-person
- April 11
- 8:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Pasco County
- In-person, virtually by phone
- March 27, 30 and 31 and April 1 and 2
- 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Pinellas County
- In-person
- April 20, 21 & 24
- 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- April 22 & 23, 2026
- 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Polk County
- In-person
- April 13-17
- In-person
- April 9-11
- 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Find the full statewide schedule here.
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