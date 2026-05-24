News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 24

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast: A few late day storms for Memorial Day

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams for Sunday, May 24, 2026 — Hot and muggy with a few late storms for Memorial Day.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, May 24, 2026

More of the top stories for May 24 from Tampa Bay 28: