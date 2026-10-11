CORTEZ BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Isaias did not bring direct impacts to the Tampa Bay area, but beachgoers at Cortez Beach were still feeling its effects Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory through Saturday night and a high rip current advisory through Sunday evening. Along the coast, double red flags were also warning beachgoers of dangerous water conditions.

WATCH NOW: Hurricane Isaias brings high surf, rip current risk to Cortez Beach

Hurricane Isaias brings high surf, rip current risk to Cortez Beach

Despite the warnings, surfers at Cortez Beach said the rougher conditions were creating the kind of waves they do not often get to experience locally.

Tampa Bay 28 Surfer Phillip Arevalo takes a break from the waves at Cortez Beach. Arevalo said the rough surf brought waves that aren’t often seen at the beach.

“So today's definitely smaller compared to yesterday. Yesterday was probably like 5 feet. Today it died down a little, but I mean we're still getting little pieces, so it's good,” surfer Phillip Arevalo said.

Arevalo said waves like these are not common at the beach.

Surfer Joshua Bargo was also making the most of the conditions.

“Probably been here for like 4 hours, caught at least 150 of them,” Bargo said.

But the same conditions bringing surfers into the water were also prompting warnings about potentially dangerous currents.

Manatee County lifeguard towers are staffed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to information gathered during Tampa Bay 28's reporting. As lifeguards left the beach for the day Saturday, some surfers continued heading into the water.

Arevalo said that means paying close attention to his equipment and the conditions around him.

“You just always gotta make sure to hold onto your board because if not, the leash could snap,” Arevalo said.

TAMPA BAY 28 Skimboarder Oliver Bydzovski rides along the shore at Cortez Beach. Bydzovski said he stayed close to shore and near other beachgoers as he felt the current pulling along the beach.

Skimboarder Oliver Bydzovski said he could feel the current pulling him along the shore.

“It like pulls you that way,” Bydzovski said.

As he chased waves down the beach, Bydzovski said staying close to shore and around other people was part of how he was approaching the conditions.

“Staying close like with your board and not going out too far and always making sure you're by people so if you get sucked out, people will see,” Bydzovski said.

Wind was also noticeable along Cortez Beach Saturday, keeping kites in the air as other families spent time on the beach.

TAMPA BAY 28 Surfer Joshua Bargo spends Saturday at Cortez Beach as rough surf brings bigger waves to the area. Bargo said he spent hours in the water taking advantage of the conditions.



For Bargo, the conditions were a reminder that although Hurricane Isaias did not bring major impacts to the area, its presence could still be felt along the coast.

“I thought we were going to get a little bit of some kind of hurricane activity, but really it was pretty clear, a little rain, you know, nothing crazy,” Bargo said.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.