Car crashes into building in Cortez Village Plaza: BPD

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said a car crashed into a building in the Cortez Village Plaza on Sunday.
BPD said the business that was hit was closed at the time of the crash and a nearby restaurant was evacuated as a precaution.
Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack
A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.
Physician suffers heart attack at age 44