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Car crashes into building in Cortez Village Plaza: BPD

Car crashes into building in Cortez Village Plaza: BPD
Bradenton Police Department
Car crashes into building in Cortez Village Plaza: BPD
Posted

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department (BPD) said a car crashed into a building in the Cortez Village Plaza on Sunday.

BPD said the business that was hit was closed at the time of the crash and a nearby restaurant was evacuated as a precaution.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack

A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.

Physician suffers heart attack at age 44

More Sarasota and Manatee County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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