USF Sarasota-Manatee campus officially transfers to New College of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. — The University of South Florida's Sarasota-Manatee campus officially became part of New College of Florida on Tuesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the state budget Monday.

The transfer, effective July 1, hands over all campus buildings and facilities to New College while more than 1,000 USF students remain enrolled in classes.

What this means for students

USF President Moez Limayem assured students in a statement that academic advisors are meeting individually with each of the 1,000+ students to ensure their needs are met through a teach-out program.

But some students say they're still unclear about the details.

"What we as USF students have access to — because we're not New College, we're still USF," said Audrey Johnson, a nursing student who will graduate next summer.

Kalani Keane, another nursing student, said she knows there's a teach-out plan, but details remain fuzzy.

"There's a time limit that they'll continue to teach our program. It's not like we would just be kicked off the campus and not enrolled anymore," Keane said.

Faculty and staff keep jobs

All 137 faculty members will remain employed by USF, with the majority already matched with positions at the Tampa or St. Petersburg campuses. The university is also meeting with 120 staff and administrative employees about their options.

USF retains more than $22 million in recurring operating funds associated with the Sarasota-Manatee campus.

What new college gains

In a statement released this week, New College said the transfer represents a "transformational opportunity" that will allow "Florida's Honors College" to continue growing in the Sarasota-Manatee region.

The college now has immediate access to additional facilities to support its expansion.

Silver lining for USF

Despite losing the physical campus, USF secured major wins in the state budget:

$25 million to build a facility for the Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing

$10 million for phase one of the USF Health Translational Research Institute

$3.5 million recurring and $2 million nonrecurring increases to USF's operating budget

$4 million recurring and $2 million nonrecurring for the Florida Institute for Parkinson's Disease at USF Health

Authorization to use debt financing for the Fletcher District mixed-use development, scheduled to open fall 2028

The USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus Board held its final meeting Tuesday morning, with President Limayem presenting certificates of appreciation to board members for their service.

What's next

Students finishing their degrees will continue attending classes on what is now the New College campus. Questions remain about what resources and services USF students will have access to during the transition period.

Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to both universities for clarification and is awaiting responses.

Haley Zarcone is the Bradenton and Manatee County reporter for Tampa Bay 28.



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Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.

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. Tampa Bay 28's Haley Zarcone lives and works in Manatee County. It’s her mission to connect with her neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day.