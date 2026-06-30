Bradenton man tied to deadly shooting arrested in Georgia after over 3 months in hiding

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Sarasota man who has been on the run since March was arrested Tuesday.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by Tampa Bay 28, Maurice McCary was arrested in Albany, Georgia, after he left the scene of a shooting on March 8 in Manatee County and went into hiding.

The shooting left one man dead and another injured, per authorities.

Officials said they received a tip before McCary was taken into custody. They found the 35-year-old man hiding under a bed at the time of his arrest.

McCary is scheduled to be extradited to Manatee County.