Gas leak closes portion of 59th Street West in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A gas leak has shut down a stretch of 59th Street West in Bradenton, forcing traffic to detour as emergency crews work at the scene.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, 59th Street West is closed between 19th Street and 21st Avenue while crews respond to the leak.

Police said the Bradenton Fire Department and TECO are on scene. Officers are directing traffic around the closure.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes until the road reopens.