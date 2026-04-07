BRADENTON, Fla. — Coach Eddie Shannon, an icon in Manatee County who broke barriers as the head football coach at what was then Lincoln Memorial High School, died April 3 at 104 years old.

Born March 7, 1922, Shannon was a World War II veteran and a Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Famer. He celebrated his 104th birthday in March with family and friends in Bradenton.

WATCH: World War II veteran, Manatee County high school football coach Eddie Shannon remembered by friends

World War II veteran, Manatee County high school football coach Eddie Shannon remembered by friends

His legacy goes well beyond the football field at Manatee High School, touching thousands of students.

Tampa Bay 28 Bradenton and Manatee County reporter Barrett Tryon talked to longtime friend Reggie Bellamy at a park in Palmetto named in Shannon's honor. Bellamy has known Shannon his entire life.

"Short but powerful. He had ways with words that he made sure he kept your attention and it was very, very clear what he stood for," Bellamy said.

"Being here and thinking about the impact he's had on our community is very, very important right now," Bellamy said.

Former Manatee High School head football coach and athletic director Joe Kinnan said Shannon's impact was echoed by many. Kinnan hired Shannon, which turned into a lifelong friendship.

"Even though it was a sad occasion, he outlived something most of us will never end up reaching," Kinnan said.

"I think my life was better for getting to know him," Kinnan said.

Just weeks ago, Shannon shared a simple message.

"And if you keep going, you'll be alright. Thank you," Shannon said.

A visitation is planned Friday, April 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Raymond Baptist Church, 2410 4th Ave. E., in Palmetto. The funeral will be held Saturday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at the same church.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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Barrett Tryon lives and works in Manatee County. It’s his mission to connect with his neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day. Use the form below to share your thoughts with Barrett.

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. Barrett Tryon lives and works in Manatee County. It’s his mission to connect with his neighbors and help them find answers to the issues they see every day. Use the form below to share your thoughts with Barrett.