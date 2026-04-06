Manatee County honors the legacy of coach Eddie Shannon

PALMETTO, Fla. — Manatee County is paying tribute to Coach Eddie Morris Shannon Jr., a World War II veteran, educator, mentor and Hall of Fame coach remembered for his impact on youth and his community.

Born March 7, 1922, Shannon made history as head football coach at Lincoln Memorial High School, a historic school for African American students during segregation.

He mentored players, including Henry Lawrence, who went on to play in the NFL and win a Super Bowl, and Ray Bellamy, one of the first Black players at a major Southern university — the University of Miami.

Off the field, Shannon carried the Olympic torch in 1996, received a key to the city of Palmetto and had a youth center named after him.