Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi truck in Manatee County: FHP

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a semi dump truck at the intersection of US 41 and the southbound entrance ramp of Interstate 275 in Manatee County.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on May 21 when the semi turned left toward the I-275 entrance ramp, and the motorcycle entered the intersection at the same time. The motorcycle's front struck the right side of the truck.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the traffic signal and the speeds of both vehicles is ongoing.