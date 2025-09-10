Charges dropped against former USF football coach Jim Leavitt in August incident: Court filing

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The charges filed against former USF football coach Jim Leavitt for an Aug 25 domestic incident have been dropped.

A court document filed in Pinellas County on Wednesday stated that the State Attorney concluded the charges did not warrant prosecution at this time.

Former USF football coach Jim Leavitt faced multiple charges after a domestic incident in St. Petersburg on August 25.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Leavitt was charged with domestic battery, grand theft (greater than $5,000 and less than $10,000), and simple battery.

Leavitt is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend's arm, taking her purse, and refusing to give it back to her in an incident at the Ibis Walk apartments in St. Petersburg. A third affidavit said he pushed another man in the chest during the same incident.

Leavitt was hired as the first football coach in USF history in 1996.

He is set to be inducted into the USF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2025.