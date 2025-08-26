Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former USF football coach James Leavitt arrested on battery, grand theft charge: affidavit

LEAVITT
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
South Florida head coach Jim Leavitt argues a call during the third quarter of South Florida's 14-0 loss to North Carolina State in the Meineke Car Care Bowl college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Dec. 31, 2005. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
LEAVITT
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Former USF football coach Jim Leavitt faces multiple charges after a domestic incident in St. Petersburg on Monday.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Leavitt was charged with domestic battery, grand theft (greater than $5,000 and less than $10,000) and simple battery.

Leavitt is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend's arm, taking her purse, and refusing to give it back to her in an incident at the Ibis Walk apartments in St. Petersburg. A third affidavit said he pushed another man in the chest during the same incident.

Leavitt was hired as the first football coach in USF history in 1996.

Leavitt was fired in 2010 after a school investigation concluded he grabbed one of his players by the throat, slapped him in the face and lied about it, according to ESPN reporting.

He is set to be inducted into the USF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2025.

'By the Grace of God, I’m still here:' Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop

Travis Kurtz says he’s lucky to be alive after collapsing outside Rizzotto’s Pizzeria — and credits the owner, his girlfriend, and a few guardian angels for saving his life.

"By the Grace of God, I’m still here:" Seminole man survives lightning strike outside pizza shop

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.