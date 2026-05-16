News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 16

Here are the top headlines from the day, from here in Tampa Bay and around the world. Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams gives Florida's most accurate forecast to help you plan your evening and the rest of your week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Jason Adams says to expect a decent chance of showers and storms for the next week, with Sunday and Monday being the highest rain chances.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, May 16, 2026

More of the top stories for May 16 from Tampa Bay 28: