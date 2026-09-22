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Day 6 of murder trial against plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski

Tomasz Kosowski faces a first-degree murder charge and is representing himself
Tomasz Kosowski, who is representing himself in his murder trial, is being tried as the State continues to present evidence against the plastic surgeon.
Day 6 of murder trial against plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski
Tomas Kosowski sits in court, writing notes, during day three of his trial
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CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — Day 6 of the murder trial against Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski for the death of Steven Cozzi.

More than 40 witnesses have testified since the trial began. Cozzi's body has never been found.

Watch preview of today's trial:

Day 6 of murder trial against plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski

The State called a waste truck driver who testified he noticed a heavily weighted black trash bag he deposited at a South Florida landfill site — and that it came with a distinct smell.

The State used that testimony and additional evidence to illustrate the scale of the search and why Cozzi's body may never have been recovered.

PAST TRIAL COVERAGE:

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

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Meet Maya Sargent, your Clearwater & North Pinellas County reporter