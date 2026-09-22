CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — Day 6 of the murder trial against Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski for the death of Steven Cozzi.

More than 40 witnesses have testified since the trial began. Cozzi's body has never been found.

Watch preview of today's trial:

Day 6 of murder trial against plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski

The State called a waste truck driver who testified he noticed a heavily weighted black trash bag he deposited at a South Florida landfill site — and that it came with a distinct smell.

The State used that testimony and additional evidence to illustrate the scale of the search and why Cozzi's body may never have been recovered.

PAST TRIAL COVERAGE:

