Day 6 of murder trial against plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — Day 6 of the murder trial against Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon Tomasz Kosowski for the death of Steven Cozzi.
More than 40 witnesses have testified since the trial began. Cozzi's body has never been found.
Watch preview of today's trial:
The State called a waste truck driver who testified he noticed a heavily weighted black trash bag he deposited at a South Florida landfill site — and that it came with a distinct smell.
The State used that testimony and additional evidence to illustrate the scale of the search and why Cozzi's body may never have been recovered.
PAST TRIAL COVERAGE:
- Day 1: Murder trial for Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon accused in death of Largo attorney underway
- Day 2: Surveillance footage, trucks and carts: State focuses trial on Kosowski's alleged movements after murder
- Day 3: Forensic experts testify about evidence in murder trial against Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon
- Day 4: Kosowski cross-examines witnesses for first time as murder trial enters Day 4 in Pinellas County
- Day 5: Landfill search, paralysis drug search, and cell phone records highlighted in day 5 of Kosowski murder trial
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