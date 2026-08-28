Clearwater reimbursed by FEMA for $9.3M so far; city continues recovery 2 years after hurricanes

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Nearly two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated parts of the Tampa Bay area, the City of Clearwater is still working through the FEMA reimbursement process for storm-related damage — with $9.3 million currently sought.

This news comes as residents like Rhonda Siegel say life is finally returning to normal, even as the emotional scars remain.

WATCH BELOW: Clearwater continues hurricane recovery, pursues millions in FEMA aid

Clearwater continues hurricane recovery, pursues millions in FEMA aid

Siegel, who lives on the water, experienced the full force of both storms back-to-back.

"I had like 18 inches [of water] inside the home, so everything — floors, and I'm on a crawl space, so it seeped through the crawl space, so even my subfloors had to go," Siegel said.

The damage extended beyond the interior of her home. Wind battered the outside, water destroyed the interior, and personal losses added to the toll — including a beloved mango tree.

"I had a ginormous mango tree. I mean, it produced 3,000 mangoes the year before. It was the biggest one on the island, and I was known for it," Siegel said. "It just went poof, like every single branch died. I had like three arborists come out and that was hard the day they had just cut that down. It was heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking."

Despite those losses, Siegel said life has finally returned to normal, but the anxiety of hurricane season has not gone away.

"Every time, you know, hurricane season comes up, I have PTSD. It's a real thing, like the storms come and I am ready to pack up," Siegel said.

The City of Clearwater's Emergency Management Department says recovery efforts are still ongoing.

Miyah McClainey, emergency management specialist with the city, said crews are continuing to work through storm-related projects while pursuing FEMA reimbursement.

"We're currently working through a lot of remaining projects and working through the FEMA reimbursement process. Recovery takes time," McClainey said.

McClainey said remaining work includes upgrades to Marshall Street and parks and recreation projects.

The city also stresses the importance of having a "go bag" ready during hurricane season, including items like batteries and a waterproof bag for important documents. The city also partners with Pinellas Recovers, which provides funding assistance for storm damage repairs for those in need.

As for Siegel, she said she is more prepared than ever — and hoping she never has to use those preparations.

"I have a shed dedicated out that window to all my hurricane supplies," Siegel said. "I have hurricane shutters. I have my kits that, if I need to pack and go, I just grab everything out of that."



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.