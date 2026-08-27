Man dies after steel beam falls on him in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Thursday after a steel beam fell on him in Pinellas County, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to 12707 US-19 North around 10:11 a.m. after receiving a report a steel beam had fallen on an adult man.
Firefighters were able to remove the beam from the man, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. Authorities have not released any additional information.
WFTS has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
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