CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — Clearwater city staff and developers are sharing more details about a proposal that would transform "The Landings" Golf Club into a multi-use recreational sports complex — but neighbors are pushing back.

Neighbors dressed in green to oppose the proposed development, which would convert the golf course into a facility featuring pickleball, soccer, a wellness center, and more.

WATCH: Clearwater City Council set to discuss and vote on proposal for 'The Landings,' multi-use sports complex

Clearwater residents oppose Landings Golf Club redevelopment proposal

Developers say the complex would serve about 1.5 million people, generate a projected economic benefit of $566 million over 10 years, and create more than 600 jobs.

Monday, leaders involved with the project shared their plan of action.

Developers have held community meetings to address concerns. Les Porter of Porter Development told Tampa Bay 28 last month the project is about expanding access to recreation.

"It's not about the developer against the neighbors, it's about the revolution of recreation, and does the golf course serve as many residents as it could vs the sports and recreation camp and how many it could serve — there's a ton of support for the project," Porter said.

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Porter also said the development would include cleaning up an old landfill site and would contribute more than $2 million in property taxes to the city.

"About $600-700 thousand a year will flow to the general fund of the city of Clearwater, so that is a big positive, especially now," Porter said.

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On Monday, staff involved with the project also said the proposal would generate tourism in the community.

However, neighbors say the development would disrupt the surrounding community.

"We will have traffic, noise, lights; we don't have that today. I can hear basketball on the Marymont Park at sunset," neighbor Beth Davis said.

Davis and other neighbors are calling on the council to reopen the bidding process rather than move forward with the current proposal.

"Why would we encroach on a residential neighborhood? We shouldn't," Davis said.

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City staff are recommending the Council accept the proposal and then solicit additional bids during a 30-day window before deciding which bid is best.

Clearwater City Council is set to make a decision on the proposal on Thursday during a public meeting that begins at 6 p.m. That would not be the final vote on the project but would initiate next steps; more public meetings would follow.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.