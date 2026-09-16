CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — Forensic specialists and law enforcement officers took the stand Wednesday on Day 3 of the murder trial against Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon Tomas Kosowski, as prosecutors focused on physical evidence connecting him to the killing of 41-year-old Largo attorney Steven Cozzi.

The state has now called more than 30 witnesses in three days of testimony.

WATCH: Forensic experts testify about evidence in Tarpon Springs surgeon's murder trial

Forensic experts testify about evidence in murder trial against Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon

Experts testified about evidence collected from the Blanchard Law Firm, where prosecutors say Cozzi was killed. Witnesses described blood samples taken from multiple locations throughout the building.

"On the exterior door, in the bathroom stall, on the ground, in the trash can, on the toilet," said Sandra-Leigh Copeland, with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Forensics Unit.

When asked whether the evidence represented a continuous area of blood rather than isolated droplets, Copeland confirmed the scale of what was found.

"It appeared to be, like, significant areas," Copeland said.

Investigators also collected swabs from the garage of Kosowski's Tarpon Springs home, which also tested presumptive positive for blood.

Additional evidence recovered from Kosowski's home and vehicles included more than $280,000 in cash, a ballistic vest with a spot of blood on it, multiple license plates, and a bag containing weapons.

"There was a knife, looks like brass knuckles, some gloves, other things like that?" the prosecution asked.

"Correct," said Nikki Boule with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Forensics Unit.

An officer from the Largo Police Department testified about a three-day excavation of a South Florida landfill, where they believed they might find Cozzi. The state claims Kosowski dumped Cozzi's body in a dumpster in South Florida.

"It was probably one of the most daunting things I've done in my career," said Steven Allred with Largo Police Department. "We literally began an excavation on the side of a mountain."

"It all starts to look the same and even though we knew the clothing that Mr. Cozzi was wearing, it kind of makes looking for a needle in a haystack look like an easy task," Allred added.

Kosowski took notes throughout Wednesday's proceedings and continued objecting to evidence and testimony related to a previously denied motion to suppress.

"I object to the testimony to preserve the issue for appellate review," Kosowski said Wednesday morning.

The judge overruled each objection.

"Alright, so over the objection of the defense, it's admitted," said Judge Joseph Bulone who is presiding over the trial. This trial is a bench trial, so all arguments are being presented to the judge; there is no jury.

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m.

PAST TRIAL COVERAGE:





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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.