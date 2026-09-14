Murder trial for Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon accused in death of Largo attorney underway

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — A murder trial is underway in Pinellas County for the man accused of killing Steven Cozzi, a Largo attorney, in 2023. The man facing charges is Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon Tomas Kosowski.

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The case is being heard as a bench trial, held only before a judge after Kosowski, who is representing himself, waived his right to a jury. In opening statements Monday, prosecutors told the judge what they intend to prove.

"You will be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Steven Cozzi is dead and he is not coming back; you will be convinced that his death is caused by Tomas Kosowski," said Assistant State Attorney Alexandra Spadaro.

Cozzi, 41, worked at Blanchard Law Firm. His body has never been found.

Monday's proceedings included opening statements and the state's first witnesses, many of whom were colleagues, family members, and friends of Cozzi. They testified to his character, describing him as a man who loved his work, driven by his habits, and an active community member.

Lois Cozzi Steven, with his husband, Michael, who testified on Monday

"He just was incredibly brilliant with the law, and so he loved to put that into practice," said Michael Montgomery, Cozzi's husband.

The state alleges Cozzi was killed by Kosowski in the law firm where he worked, before his body was disposed in a dumpster in South Florida.

Prosecutors spent much of Monday establishing the connection between Cozzi and Kosowski. Their history included previous conflict stemming from medical billing litigation Kosowski had filed against a client Cozzi was representing.

WFTS Cozzi was an attorney at Blanchard Law Firm in 2023

A witness described that litigation on the stand.

"Odd, contentious. The complaint was extremely long and a little bit hard to follow. The theory was very strange," said Jake Pillsbury, a friend and colleague of Cozzi.

Several of Cozzi's friends testified that they first learned of his disappearance after noticing blood in the bathroom of their law firm. They said the only person they could think of was Kosowski.

Kosowski did not offer an opening statement on Day 1 of the trial and did not cross-examine any of the state's witnesses. The trial is expected to continue Tuesday.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.