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Pinellas County Schools host community meetings following school closure recommendations

Pinellas County Schools
WFTS
Pinellas County Schools
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PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Pinellas County Schools (PCS) said it will host multiple community meetings Tuesday night after the district recommended cost-saving measures totaling about $25 million, including closing seven schools and changing zones across the district.

The recommendations, presented by Superintendent Kevin Hendrick during a meeting on Sept. 10, also include creating more technical and fundamental school options.

The schools recommended for closure are listed below.

  • Kings Highway Elementary
  • Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School
  • Tarpon Springs Middle School
  • Blanton Elementary
  • Bear Creek Elementary
  • John M. Sexton Elementary
  • Lealman Innovation Academy

Hendrick said no teacher jobs will be lost as a result of the changes.

"We already know of five of six retirements that are coming forward and a couple of other things that will happen. So we haven't had any Principal, Assistant Principal, teacher, anyone lose their job as part of this process, and we don't anticipate that moving forward," Hendrick said.

Starting Sept. 15, the district's website said it will hold multiple community meetings through Oct. 1.

Tuesday's meetings all start at 6 p.m. and will be held at Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, John M. Sexton Elementary, and Boca Ciega High School, according to PCS.

For the full schedule of community meetings, click here.

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