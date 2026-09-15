Pinellas County Schools host community meetings following school closure recommendations

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Pinellas County Schools (PCS) said it will host multiple community meetings Tuesday night after the district recommended cost-saving measures totaling about $25 million, including closing seven schools and changing zones across the district.

The recommendations, presented by Superintendent Kevin Hendrick during a meeting on Sept. 10, also include creating more technical and fundamental school options.

The schools recommended for closure are listed below.



Kings Highway Elementary

Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School

Tarpon Springs Middle School

Blanton Elementary

Bear Creek Elementary

John M. Sexton Elementary

Lealman Innovation Academy

Hendrick said no teacher jobs will be lost as a result of the changes.

"We already know of five of six retirements that are coming forward and a couple of other things that will happen. So we haven't had any Principal, Assistant Principal, teacher, anyone lose their job as part of this process, and we don't anticipate that moving forward," Hendrick said.

Starting Sept. 15, the district's website said it will hold multiple community meetings through Oct. 1.

Tuesday's meetings all start at 6 p.m. and will be held at Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, John M. Sexton Elementary, and Boca Ciega High School, according to PCS.

For the full schedule of community meetings, click here.