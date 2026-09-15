Surveillance footage, trucks and carts: State focuses trial on Kosowski's alleged movements after murder

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFTS) — The State continued calling witnesses Tuesday in the murder trial against Tarpon Springs plastic surgeon Dr. Tomas Roman Kosowski, presenting eyewitness accounts and law enforcement testimony that prosecutors say places Kosowski at the victim's law firm both before and on the day of the murder.

WATCH: Day 2: State focuses trial on Kosowski's alleged movements after Cozzi's murder

Day 2: State focuses trial on Kosowski's alleged movements after Cozzi's murder

Prosecutors say the evidence shows Kosowski visited the Blanchard law firm in the days leading up to and on the day attorney Steven Cozzi was killed.

Pool State continued to call witnesses in Kosowski trial

A cleaner, who worked in one of the buildings on the site of the law firm, testified she saw Kosowski in a utility room, where he claimed to be fixing a power outage.

"He was just standing right there, so his back was to me when I walked in," said Debra Henrichs.

That encounter took place just days before the alleged murder.

Surveillance video presented by the state shows Kosowski entering the Blanchard law firm carrying a box before Cozzi entered the building. The video later shows Kosowski exiting while dragging a cart and leaving in a gray Toyota Tundra truck. Prosecutors say he used that truck to remove Cozzi's body from the law firm before ultimately dumping it in a South Florida dumpster.

Kosowski was arrested on March 26, 2023, a few days after Cozzi's alleged murder. After his arrest, while sitting in the back of a police vehicle and waiting for a body warrant, Kosowski moved his handcuffed hands from behind his back to the front of his body. Prosecutors say he then began sucking on his fingernails in what they allege was an attempt to remove DNA evidence.

Kosowski objected to several pieces of evidence presented Tuesday, including references to the Tundra.

Those objections stem from a previous motion to suppress evidence that has been denied by Judge Bolone. Kosowski did not cross-examine any of the witnesses Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning, when the state is expected to continue calling witnesses.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.