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Child suffers life-threatening injuries in Oldsmar crash: PCSO

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Pinellas County Sheriff&#39;s Office
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Posted

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 6-year-old girl was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Oldsmar.

Deputies say the collision happened on Thursday, a little before 4:45 p.m., when a Nissan Altima driven by 27-year-old Jayanna Clark and a Tesla Model 3 driven by 52-year-old Christy Proctor entered the intersection of Tampa Road and St. Petersburg Drive at the same time and collided.

Proctor was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Clark also sustained minor injuries, along with a 4-year-old boy who suffered serious injuries. The 6-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, but impairment was not.

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